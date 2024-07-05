Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.0% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $49,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $345,781,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.72.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 858,742 shares of company stock worth $735,573,781 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $8.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $898.10. 3,078,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,176. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $434.34 and a 12 month high of $918.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $824.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $746.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

