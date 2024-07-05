Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.28 Million Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $46,923,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,562,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $21,296,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 12.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 574,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,390,000 after purchasing an additional 63,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 66,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 41,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total transaction of $754,519.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,944,552.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total value of $754,519.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,944,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total transaction of $54,216.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,671.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,007 shares of company stock worth $1,221,218. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 1.6 %

Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.22. 8,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.84 and a fifty-two week high of $323.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.88 and its 200-day moving average is $286.59.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($0.03). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. On average, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.44%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.