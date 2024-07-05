Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Boosted by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 23.7% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $1,211,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.91.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MA traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $449.49. 2,213,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $450.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.55. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $417.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

