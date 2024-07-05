McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

MCK has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $590.47.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock opened at $583.35 on Tuesday. McKesson has a one year low of $395.30 and a one year high of $612.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $569.08 and a 200-day moving average of $527.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 263.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

