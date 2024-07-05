Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director Sells $1,062,500.00 in Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.96. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $87.44.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

