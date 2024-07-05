Meter Governance Price Tops $0.80 on Top Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $28.97 million and approximately $87,998.84 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,969,315 coins and its circulating supply is 36,236,939 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,962,880 with 36,232,050 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.78986309 USD and is down -7.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $78,458.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.