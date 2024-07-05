Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 3.4%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $131.23 and last traded at $132.20. Approximately 11,821,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 20,652,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.52.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $146.39 billion, a PE ratio of -93.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.39%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at $89,321,088.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,321,088.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,730 shares of company stock worth $31,921,649 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

