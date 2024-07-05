MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Stock Price Down 4.7%

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.67 and last traded at $38.73. 34,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 109,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.65.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90.

About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

