Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,881 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.5% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $45,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 19,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 76,884 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,276,000 after buying an additional 25,048 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,959 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $4.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $465.55. 5,802,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,650,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $309.45 and a 1-year high of $467.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $428.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

