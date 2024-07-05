MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.43. 1,623,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 4,094,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

MMTec Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70.

Institutional Trading of MMTec

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MMTec stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About MMTec

MMTec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications.

