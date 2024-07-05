MOG Coin (MOG) Price Down 14.1% Over Last Week

MOG Coin (MOG) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last week, MOG Coin has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MOG Coin has a total market cap of $550.71 million and $51.80 million worth of MOG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOG Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MOG Coin Profile

MOG Coin was first traded on July 19th, 2023. MOG Coin’s total supply is 360,447,686,344,656 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,570,159,911,439 tokens. The official website for MOG Coin is www.mogcoin.xyz. MOG Coin’s official Twitter account is @mogcoineth.

Buying and Selling MOG Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Mog Coin (MOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mog Coin has a current supply of 360,447,686,344,655.8. The last known price of Mog Coin is 0.00000127 USD and is down -9.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $47,922,017.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mogcoin.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOG Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

