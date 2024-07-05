Monks (LON:MNKS) Insider Stacey Parrinder-Johnson Acquires 1,250 Shares

Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report) insider Stacey Parrinder-Johnson bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,158 ($14.65) per share, for a total transaction of £14,475 ($18,308.88).
Monks Stock Up 0.3 %
MNKS opened at GBX 1,174 ($14.85) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,169.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,112.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 117,400.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Monks has a one year low of GBX 880 ($11.13) and a one year high of GBX 1,218 ($15.41).
Monks Company Profile
