Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on ENI (NYSE:E)

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set an "equal weight" rating on the oil and gas exploration company's stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ENI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ENI from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ENI from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Shares of E stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.81. ENI has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). ENI had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $25.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ENI will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ENI during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

