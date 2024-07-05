Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 287634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Mountain Province Diamonds Trading Down 5.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$33.85 million, a PE ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.19.
Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
