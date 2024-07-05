Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.07

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAYGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 742160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Murata Manufacturing Stock Up 6.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Devices and Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

