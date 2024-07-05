Nagarro (OTCMKTS:NGRRF) Trading Up 3.5%

Nagarro SE (OTCMKTS:NGRRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.88 and last traded at $85.88. 674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.95.

Nagarro Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.18 and a 200 day moving average of $88.47.

Nagarro Company Profile

Nagarro SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital product engineering and technology solutions in North America, Central Europe, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides accelerated quality and test engineering; API and integration; application managed services; artificial intelligence, data and analytics; cloud, CRM, DevOps; digital experiences, insights, and ventures; ECM and portals; enterprise agile; enterprise architecture consulting; finops; identity and access management; innovation; low code; mobility solutions; products, resilience, and site reliability engineering; technical communications; and training services.

