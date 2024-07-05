Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 457,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 1,472,083 shares.The stock last traded at $2.44 and had previously closed at $2.52.

Nano Dimension Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $524.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 203.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murchinson Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 15,550,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 455,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 1st quarter worth about $882,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 725.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 239,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 210,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Nano Dimension by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

