Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 457,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 1,472,083 shares.The stock last traded at $2.44 and had previously closed at $2.52.
Nano Dimension Trading Down 2.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $524.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 203.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Dimension
About Nano Dimension
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nano Dimension
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.