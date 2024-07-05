Nano Market Cap Reaches $99.80 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Nano has a total market cap of $99.80 million and $2.82 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001329 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,373.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.57 or 0.00573986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00109735 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00036215 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.15 or 0.00278771 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00039096 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00062560 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.