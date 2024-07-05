Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Stock Price Up 17.3%

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 17.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.73 and last traded at $27.73. 1,795,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,322,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $15.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NNE
Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Up 19.2 %
Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Nano Nuclear Energy
NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nano Nuclear Energy
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.