Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,898 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Natera worth $10,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $83,970,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Natera by 115.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,654,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,203,000 after acquiring an additional 887,409 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Natera by 289.7% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,258,000 after acquiring an additional 632,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,280,000 after purchasing an additional 588,147 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,626,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Insider Activity at Natera

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $89,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,293.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $89,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,293.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $634,774.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,206,632.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,770 shares of company stock valued at $20,023,161 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Price Performance

NTRA stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.93. The company had a trading volume of 499,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.12. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $117.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.05.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Natera

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.