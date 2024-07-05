National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target Raised to $45.00

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised National Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.90.

National Bank Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:NBHC opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.86. National Bank has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.98 million. National Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Bank will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

Institutional Trading of National Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $2,408,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,678,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,426,000 after acquiring an additional 79,519 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1,015.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 235,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 214,174 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of National Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,904,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,226,000 after acquiring an additional 239,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

