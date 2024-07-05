National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Hits New 52-Week High at $109.76

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$109.76 and last traded at C$110.00, with a volume of 276953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$109.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$123.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$114.62.

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$112.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$108.26.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported C$2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C$0.11. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.89 billion. As a group, analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8686007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 44.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total transaction of C$946,792.00. In related news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,648.80. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total transaction of C$946,792.00. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

