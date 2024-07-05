National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider John Pettigrew Sells 197,294 Shares

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider John Pettigrew sold 197,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.28), for a total value of £1,759,862.48 ($2,225,983.41).

On Friday, June 7th, John Pettigrew purchased 17 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 868 ($10.98) per share, for a total transaction of £147.56 ($186.64).

On Tuesday, May 7th, John Pettigrew acquired 14 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,089 ($13.77) per share, for a total transaction of £152.46 ($192.84).

NG traded up GBX 10.40 ($0.13) on Friday, reaching GBX 922.60 ($11.67). The company had a trading volume of 8,316,934 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of GBX 889.40 ($11.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,145.50 ($14.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,537.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 970.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,019.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 39.12 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous dividend of $19.40. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 9,833.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.23) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($16.82) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

