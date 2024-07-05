National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.24

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 5363228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

Get National Vision alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EYE

National Vision Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $963.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $542.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.47 million. Equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,097 shares in the company, valued at $9,471,131.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director D Randolph Peeler purchased 34,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 633,097 shares in the company, valued at $9,471,131.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 132,039 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in National Vision by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in National Vision by 30.1% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,595,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,352,000 after purchasing an additional 368,750 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 4.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,511,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,980,000 after buying an additional 182,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in National Vision by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 63,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period.

About National Vision

(Get Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.