National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Sees Large Volume Increase

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,312,595 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 284% from the previous session’s volume of 1,122,394 shares.The stock last traded at $12.43 and had previously closed at $12.48.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $968.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $542.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.47 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director D Randolph Peeler purchased 34,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,642,616. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,471,131.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 165,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in National Vision by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

