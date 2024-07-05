Needham & Company LLC Raises Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $93.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MMSI. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.20.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $85.85 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

