Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Lifted by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,983 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.34.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX traded up $8.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $690.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,115. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $638.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $589.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $697.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

