Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $691.49

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $691.49 and last traded at $690.84, with a volume of 661178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $682.51.

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Argus raised their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 price target (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.34.

Netflix Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $300.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $638.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total transaction of $758,889.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total value of $758,889.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,772,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Netflix by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

