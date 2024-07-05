Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 1.6% Higher

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $695.44 and last traded at $693.65. Approximately 828,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,919,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $682.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 target price (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.34.

Netflix Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $638.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $589.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $299.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

