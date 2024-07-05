Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.68

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and traded as low as $8.20. Nevro shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 166,365 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Nevro from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nevro from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nevro from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Get Nevro alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVRO

Nevro Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $316.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nevro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nevro by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 48.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 94,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,863 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 35.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the first quarter valued at $1,446,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.