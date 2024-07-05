Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.14

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 649201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 329,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 93,791 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1,213.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 470,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 435,133 shares during the last quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 111,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 88,271.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 162,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 30.6% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 687,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 161,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

