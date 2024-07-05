NFT Price Reaches $0.0185 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 5th. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012767 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001082 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,247.82 or 0.99947163 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00063052 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.