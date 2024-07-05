Norden Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 6,528.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,552,000 after acquiring an additional 381,808 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Moderna by 477.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,091,000 after purchasing an additional 399,843 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $210,561.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,918.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $210,561.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,918.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,255 shares of company stock worth $54,593,731. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.28. 2,447,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,166,409. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.02.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

