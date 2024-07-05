Norden Group LLC Buys New Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,244 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,052,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,344,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,566 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 84.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,668,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,135,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEHC. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.02. 1,037,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,009. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.