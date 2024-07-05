Norden Group LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Pool by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Pool by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.00.

Pool Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of POOL stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $299.81. 276,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,335. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a one year low of $298.07 and a one year high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.74.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.