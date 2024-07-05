Norden Group LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.66.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $360.01. 853,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,934. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $382.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.61. The company has a market cap of $99.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $353.15 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.