Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $0.80 price target on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 150.23% from the stock’s current price.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance
NAK stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.60. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43.
Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Northern Dynasty Minerals
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Dynasty Minerals
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.