Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $0.80 price target on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 150.23% from the stock’s current price.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

NAK stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.60. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,425,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,986,000. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.