NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 178,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 97,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

NOVONIX Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.37.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

