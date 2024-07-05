NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 178,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 97,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
NOVONIX Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.37.
About NOVONIX
NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NOVONIX
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for NOVONIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOVONIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.