Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 115.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLPX. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at about $660,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 36,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 18,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 42,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $71,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 294,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.51.

Olaplex Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ OLPX traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.43. 804,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,710. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.07 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 2.41. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $4.27.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.15 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

