Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Trading Down 3.2%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 1,467,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,139,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

OLPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market cap of $929.83 million, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Olaplex had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Olaplex’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Olaplex news, VP Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 42,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $71,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 294,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 2,108.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 2,463.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter worth $31,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Olaplex by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

