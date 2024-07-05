Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

OLMA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.06.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 806,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,610.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $608,450. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 388,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 157,549 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 153,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 47,193 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $9,262,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 831.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 41,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

