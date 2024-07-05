Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Holdings Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 162,347 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Olin worth $8,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 30.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Olin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Trading Down 1.2 %

OLN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,721. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Olin’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Olin from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Olin

Olin Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.