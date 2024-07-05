OMG Network Price Tops $0.27 (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 5th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $38.12 million and approximately $13.16 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00044636 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011920 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00010124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

