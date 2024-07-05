OMG Network Trading 21.7% Lower Over Last Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $37.97 million and $12.75 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00043958 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011965 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009868 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005554 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000112 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.