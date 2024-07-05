OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Trading Down 1.1%

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 7,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 26,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $142.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.63.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.57 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OP Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPBK. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OP Bancorp by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in OP Bancorp by 13.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $7,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

