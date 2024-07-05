Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.53

Shares of Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €10.53 ($11.32) and traded as low as €9.36 ($10.06). Orange shares last traded at €9.50 ($10.21), with a volume of 6,506,020 shares traded.

Orange Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.51.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

