O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Lowered to $1,143.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,265.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,116.93.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,020.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,012.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,035.21. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 44,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,396.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

