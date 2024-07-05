Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance

OSG opened at $8.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $611.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.31. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 14.26%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,457,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,563,408.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $121,615.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,172,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $337,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,457,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,563,408.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,975,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after buying an additional 119,349 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,951,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 490,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 370,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 27,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 333,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 142,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.