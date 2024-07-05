Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PCRX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.10.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.88. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $40.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.43 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristen Williams sold 7,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $211,487.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,642.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kristen Williams sold 7,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $211,487.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,642.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,150 shares of company stock valued at $602,170 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 40.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $486,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 16.8% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 347,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,055,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,383,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

