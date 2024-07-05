Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.96% from the company’s previous close.

PAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC raised Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

NYSE:PAM opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. Pampa Energía has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $3.52. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.61 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 748,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after acquiring an additional 125,519 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 282,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,675,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 143,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 55,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter valued at $3,020,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

